(WAND) - A property damage crash has been reported on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 83.
The crash is on the inside left shoulder.
IDOT is currently removing one vehicle from the median cable wires.
The left lane was shut down but has since reopened.
Use caution if driving through the area.
