SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called to a property damage crash on IL Route 104 at Kessler Rd.
There is limited visibility with approximately less than 100 ft. visible due to heavy blowing of dust and dirt in the area.
IDOT is headed to the scene. It is possible the road could be closed for an extended period of time.
Drivers are told to use an alternate route and avoid the area.
