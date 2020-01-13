SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Under a proposal by Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, legislators who resign their seats in the General Assembly before the end of their term no longer would be paid for days they have not worked.
The plan was prompted by recent cases involving State Sen. Martin Sandoval and State Rep. Luis Arroyo. They are both under federal investigation. They resigned their seats on the first day of the month, but still got paychecks for the entire month.
"It's Jan. 13 – nearly two weeks since Marty Sandoval resigned his seat under federal investigation. Despite resigning on the first day of this month, my office must still pay him for the entire month. That's ridiculous," Mendoza said. "I can think of no other enterprise that pays an ex-employee for work they never performed. Each of these lawmakers left under a cloud but stayed just long enough – the first of the month – to collect an 'exit bonus' from state taxpayers for a month's pay for no work."
Under Mendoza's proposal, lawmakers who resign before finishing their entire term in office would be compensated on a prorated basis. That means they would be paid based on the number of days they work in the Legislature.
That would also apply to lawmakers appointed to complete the term of a vacancy.
Currently, legislators are paid once a month. As part of this proposal, they would be paid twice a month.
The proposal, Senate Bill 2456, is sponsored by State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).
"In any other job, a person would not be compensated for an entire month if they only worked one day," Castro said. "This is a glaring loophole that has been exploited far too many times at the taxpayers' expense, and I look forward to working with Comptroller Mendoza to close it once and for all."