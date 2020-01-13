SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Lawmakers are proposing a bill to address sexting in Illinois sex education classes.
Bill ‘HB4007,’ would require sex education classes to include age-appropriate discussion on ‘sexting’ for students in grades 6 through 12.
Representative Maurice A. West II proposed the bill.
Under the proposal, teachers would discuss the possible consequences of sexting, how bullying or harassment can result from it, the importance of using the internet safely, and how to reach out for help from a trusted adult if they feel they are in danger or being peer pressured.
Sexting is defined in the bill as the act of sending, sharing, receiving, or forwarding a sexually explicit or sexually suggestive image, video, or text message by a digital or electronic device, including, but not limited to, a mobile or cellular telephone or a computer.