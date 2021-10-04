URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless seek to fill gap in the homeless service system and advocate for a year-round and low-barrier emergency shelter for single individuals.
According to the CSPH, they will be requesting proposals to fill the gap and plan to advocate for local non-CSPH funds, as well as to provide technical assistance to apply for Continuum-controlled funds such as the ESG program.
“At this time, there are no emergency shelters for single individuals that maintain a low-barrier to entry that complies with our Continuum’s Written Standards,” says Breaden Belcher, CSPH Co-Chair. “There is a critical need for shelters that use evidence-based, trauma-informed practices focused on our most vulnerable.”
Proposals for Emergency Shelter programs must:
- Emphasize Evidence-Based Practices & Trauma-Informed Care
- Utilize the Harm-Reduction Model
- Practice high fidelity to Housing First concepts
- Be culturally competent and affirming of LGBTQ+ populations in both planning and service delivery
- Engage fully with the Continuum’s Coordinated Entry System as an official Access Point
According to the 2021 Point in Time Count, 148 total individuals are experiencing homelessness, with 132 individuals residing in emergency shelter programs.
Experts say, since May, a critical gap has developed resulting in a significant reduction in capacity of emergency shelter for single individuals, and the loss of emergency shelters for single individuals that maintain low-barriers to entry.
Proposals must include a cover letter with a summary of the proposal, description of services, explanation of how the shelter will meet the CSPH requests detailed above, how the proposal will integrate with other CSPH initiatives, and the approximate budget for the proposal.
Proposals can be sent to Thomas Bates (tbates@ccrpc.org) and must be submitted by November 12, 2021.
