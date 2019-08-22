DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Danville has now received three proposals from prospective developers for a casino.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the News Gazette that prior to this week's submission deadline, only two proposals had come in.
The decision was made by aldermen to extend the original deadline to this week in an effort to bring in more options.
No details have been shared about the interested developers.
A steering committee will now review the applications, meet with applicants and make a recommendation to the city council.
The city has until Oct. 28 to submit information about the chosen developer and the site for the casino to the Illinois Gaming Board.