DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Bill 1577 is on it's way to the Illinois Senate floor.
If passed, it would give public students in grades K-12 five mental health days.
"Mental health care is health care -- people need to take care of themselves and certainly with the rise in suicide with Children not just every opportunity to seek the proper care, but to let them know that it is normal, that it is okay," Illinois Sen. Robert Martwick said.
Sen. Martwick introduced this bill before the pandemic and it's just now re-entering the general assembly. So far, the bill has met little opposition.
"Well, if the kids are going to abuse days off, it doesn't matter what the reason are, they'll find a reason to abuse it," Martwick said. "This is aimed at the kids -- the good kids are either feeling the pressure of school, peer pressure or the pressure of the pandemic."
Mary Garrison is a social work professor at Millikin University -- she's in favor that Martwick's proposal because it doesn't penalize students if they take days off to address their mental health.
"The piece I like about the Bill is that they can make up homework. Instead of saying that I have to take this test, or do this homework assignment if I don't go in today -- well, you're probably not going to be very productive that day if you're not feeling well," Garrison said.
The bill getting passed could help school officials or adults recognize students who could be battling a mental illness.
"If we know that a student one or two times is staying home because they're struggling, that's a prime time for early intervention. If we do that at an earlier age, then they're ability to handle their mental health is going to be much more positive," Garrison said.
You can read about the mental health bill here.
