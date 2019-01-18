INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) - Lawmakers in Indiana want to make a registry to track anyone convicted of animal abuse crimes.
According to WTHR, State Sen. J.D. Ford, wrote SB 432. The bill would require Hoosiers to register if they are convicted of cruelty to an animal, animal fighting, killing a domestic animal, bestiality and numerous along with any other animal-related crimes.
The registry would require their names, age, last known address, a photo and a description of their crime.
Anyone would be able to access the database.