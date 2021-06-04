SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The General Assembly is considering clean energy legislation that would close non-renewable energy plants by 2035.
Multiple lawmakers and officials in the Springfield area believe this would be devastating for jobs, utility bills and the power grid.
"Our communities need a little more runway to ensure the transition to cleaner energy go smoothly and does not cause major spikes in taxes and electric bills." said State Sen. Doris Turner (D).
While lawmakers want to see a future with clean energy, they are worried about jobs being taken away in their districts.
"We all want to transition to renewables, we all want to transition to that economy, but I want to make sure these guys still have a job," State Rep. Tim Butler (R) said. I wanna make sure the 200 plus people at the coal mine still have a job when we get out on the other side of this."
Chief Utility Engineer with City Water, Light and Power Doug Brown said major changes in energy sources like this can't happen on the proposed timeline.
"Those other technologies need to have time to develop, mature," Brown said. "We can't just change it overnight; we can't just change it in 10 or 15 years. We need longer."
However, community activists like Elizabeth Scrafford with the Sierra Club believe this legislation needs to happen now.
"We know that clean energy is way cheaper than coal," Scrafford said. "It's very expensive to run a coal plant, so when we look at clean energy, the prices keep dropping, the technology keeps getting better and better, and that's just gonna happen over the next five, 10, 15 years."
