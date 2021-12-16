ILLINOIS (WAND)- A new House Bill could make it easier for college students to access emergency contraception on campus.
The new bill was recently filed in the Illinois House and if passed would require at least one emergency contraception vending machine on public college or university campuses.
The proposed bill would give more convenient access for students to obtain EC at a discounted price throughout the state.
Kelly Cleland, Executive Director of the American Society for Emergency Contraception said "Young people are at college to build their futures and being able to prevent pregnancy is an incredibility important part of that so we applause this move to increase access on college campuses."
Cleland also stated "Time is of the essence when were thinking about emergency contraception, the sooner somebody takes it the more likely it is to work, so its important to remove as many barriers as possible, for college students."
