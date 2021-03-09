ILLINOIS (WAND) State Rep. Sam Yingling proposed a bill that would ban balloon releases by individuals or groups in Illinois.
Violations under this proposed law would mean fines of $500 dollars. State Rep. Tim Butler (R) said the fine amount is too high.
"A $500 fine for release of balloons is pretty stiff," Butler said.
He thinks that Yingling may lower it for the next committee debate on it. The goal of the bill is to avoid hurting the environment. University of Illinois Springfield Director of Field Stations Tom Rothfus explained what people do not realize with balloon releases.
"If somebody drove past your house and threw their their Coke can or their drinking cup out the window onto your yard, you'd probably be pretty annoyed with that. When you release a balloon, you really have no control over where it's gonna end up. And so you're sort of not thinking of anyone else," Rothfus said.
Butler agrees that facing the environmental impacts of this is important.
"They have shown up in storm drains and sewer systems and things like that. So it's an important issue", Butler said.
In addition, the microplastic that the balloons leave behind can have an effect on humans.
"These microplastics now are getting so fine, that they do pass through a lot of the systems within our water treatment areas," Rothfus said.
The bill is currently in environmental committee and amendments will be discussed this week.
