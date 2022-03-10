SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Proposed legislation would help provide relief at the pump.
Senate Bill 4195, would cap the state's sales tax on motor fuel at last year' level, because gas prices rose. Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released a statement on Thursday that explained the bill could potentially save drivers $1 billion over the next fiscal year if gas prices reach $5.50 per gallon.
“Gas prices are out of control,” said Rose. “While we can’t control what a barrel of oil sells for, we can stop politicians from trying to reap a windfall off of the prices spikes.”
The proposed legislation would work by targeting the sales tax on gas. Infrastructure dollars for road repairs would not be affected, according to the Senator.
“The government shouldn’t gouge you at the same time the price at the pump goes through the roof,” said Rose.
The legislation was filed on March 10th.
