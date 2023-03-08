SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Steven Wayne Butler received the news no father would want to hear.
In July 2021, Steven Butler's son, Steven Butler III, was a regular 14-year-old. He was described as a happy, go-lucky kid, who liked to go fishing and ride his motorbike. Butler shared that when his son couldn't go to work with him, he would mow neighbor's lawns.
Butler recalled he had come home from lunch and his son asked if he could mow yards.
"I told him no, not this time."
He had returned to work and a few hours later got a call that his 14-year-old wasn't answering his phone.
"His phone was shut off, so I left work and I started looking for him," Butler said.
According to police, bicyclists discovered the 14-year-old in a ditch the next morning. Champaign police were notified Butler III went missing before his body was found in the 3400 block of East Washington Street.
In response to his death, Gia Wright of the Missing Person's Awareness Network started writing Steven's Law. She teamed up with Representative Lance Yednock (D-76th District) to propose HB3869.
"There had been so many children and adults murdered the same way that didn't have resources," she said.
The measure would have the Illinois State Police create the Be on the Lookout System (BOLO) in the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS), which would alert the Missing Person's Awareness Network when an endangered missing youth is entered into LEADS.
It would also have the Missing Person Awareness Network involved in the case and assist the family in finding the missing youth.
"It is a community effort. It wouldn't just be law enforcement anymore and it wouldn't just be families not knowing what to do," said Wright.
HB3869 amends the Missing Persons Identification Act and considers endangered missing youth a high-risk missing person and the youth's information would be immediately inputted into LEADS following the assignment of the case number.
"As a coroner, I never get good cases. I always get bad cases of new cases, the recovery cases, so this is an effort on my part personally to make an effort at the top end of these cases and hopefully come to some good resolution," said Troy Cannon, Coroner of Marion County.
Lastly, the measure would amend various acts and codes, replacing references to "runaway" youth with "missing" youth.
The measure will head to the House Judiciary Criminal Committee on Thursday, March 9.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.