SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Faith Coalition for the Common Good, along with eleven other Springfield organizations, met to discuss disapproval of a militarized vehicle the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is trying to acquire.
The truck is a RG31 military vehicle and is typically used in for war situations.
Vanessa Nelson-Knox with the Faith Coalition said she thinks adding this truck to the force would just be an intimidation tactic and not beneficial.
"We don't need another thing in our community to intimidate and cause more harm," she said.
Multiple speakers spoke at the event hoping to show there are alternative ways to handle crime and this truck would only add more mistrust in law enforcement.
"The community has to trust our law enforcement and that issue is stressed all over the United States right now, and when you put military tanks in the middle of that, that's going to prevent the trust there," Nelson-Knox added.
However, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said getting this truck would benefit the department, especially in active shooter situations.
"This is a way for us to rescue people and deliver, whether it's a tactical team or delivering a phone for negotiations or delivering food or water," Campbell said. "If we are negotiating with somebody and keep our team safe and rescue the citizens."
Additionally, this truck would not cost the department anything because it is part of the military surplus program. That means the department only has to pay for the vehicle's transportation from Nevada to Springfield. Campbell said that money would be used from seized drug dealer money.
