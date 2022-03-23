MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution and defense rested their cases and closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning in a Decatur murder trial.
The trial is for Paul Folks. He is accused of shooting and killing Shemilah Sanders in June 2020. Police stated, Sanders was running away from gunfire under the Garfield Bridge when she was shot in the neck.
Day 1 of the murder trial of Paul Folks
On Wednesday morning, Special Protector Kate Kurtz called Gabriel Folks to the stand to testify. Gabriel is Paul Folks' older brother. He told jurors he was with Paul the night of the shooting.
However, when Kutz questioned him on the details of what happened under the Garfield Bridge that night, Gabriel told jurors he couldn't remember.
Gabriel is a convicted felon and was recently released from federal prison. At the time of the shooting, he was on federal parole.
When defense attorney Diane Couri asked Gabriel other specific details about who had a gun or what happened that led up to the shooting, he responded with the same answer.
"I'm a drug addict. My memory ain't going to be too well," he said on the stand.
Later in the morning, the state called a detective from the Decatur Police Department. Kurtz showed jurors police interview video days after the shooting of Gabriel telling police his brother was the one to fire a gun into the crowd.
The state rested its case right at lunch break.
When jurors returned, defense attorney Couri called a Decatur police officer to the stand. The officer testified that he had interviewed a witness to the shooting. Couri played for jurors a recording from the night of the shooting of the officer interviewing a witness.
In addition, to the officer, Couri called Paul's former girlfriend to the stand. She testified that Paul has nothing in his hands when he arrived under the Garfield Bridge the evening of the shooting.
When questioned about who fired a gun, the former girlfriend told jurors she couldn't give specifics and she was sitting in the car when the shooting happened.
The defense only called two witnesses to the stand, then rested its case. Paul decided to not testify in his case.
Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning.
