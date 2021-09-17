ILLINOIS (WAND) - Local prosecutors are aware of a current TikTok trend in which students steal school property and are prepared to hold offenders accountable, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said.
In the trend, students have been taking items, such as wet floor signs, microscopes and clocks, and calling them "devious licks" in TikTok videos. NBC News reports TikTok has confirmed it banned such content because it violates community guidelines.
"We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities," an email from a TikTok spokesperson to NBC News said. "We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior."
When Wright wrote to WAND News asking if the station would do a story on the trend, we asked if his office had noticed this happening recently in Sangamon County.
"While we have not seen a significant increase in reported theft or criminal damage to school property attributable to this social media trend, we are taking it very seriously and are prepared to hold offenders accountable," Wright said. "Local schools, law enforcement and the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office are committed to pursuing criminal charges and full restitution should individuals choose to engage in theft or damage to school property."
Wright noted Illinois law considers the theft, damage or defacement of school property a felony.
In Macon County, Decatur Public Schools officials said Friday evening they are aware of the TikTok Trend and are looking into "incidents of theft and vandalism of school property."
"This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in DPS schools," DPS spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said. "We urge DPS families and community partners to talk with students to emphasize the seriousness of this situation, the damage it causes to school property, the significant impact on learning in our schools when vital resources are diverted to address this issue, and the possible legalities surrounding the incidents."
