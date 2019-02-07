PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Handprint-shaped bloodstains were found inside the apartment of the man accused of killing UI scholar Yinying Zhang, prosecutors said.
The News Gazette reports prosecutors said evidence of the bloodstains were found in Brendt Chistensen's apartment.
Christensen is charged with kidnapping and killing Zhang, even though her body has not been found.
She is presumed dead by the FBI.
Zhang was last seen getting into Christensen's car on campus on June 9, 2017.
Christensen told FBI agents he let Zhang out of his car a few blocks away after she panicked.
The News Gazette reports prosecutors have tapes of Christensen describing how he kidnapped Zhang and carried her back to his apartment. The tapes reportedly include him sharing how Zhang fought him and how he restrained her.
Prosecutors also claim to have recordings of Christensen "engaged in conduct that would result in her bleeding in the apartment."
In court Wednesday, they said they have evidence to show Christensen took extensive steps to clean his apartment after the alleged crime.
They said trace amounts of evidence were found in preliminary testing.
They said the pattern of blood, including handprints, matched up with Christensen's recorded statements about what happened.
Christensen's girlfriend wore a wire and recorded conversations with him in the weeks leading up to his arrest on June 30, 2017.
Christensen's lawyers tried to exclude certain blood tests and questioned the reliability of the DNA and blood testing that was used. A hearing on those issues is set for Monday.
The reliability of a cadaver-sniffing dog is also being questioned by Christensen's defense. The dog alerted to the presence of a body in Christensen's bathroom.
In the trial, an FBI biologist will testify about finding Zhang's DNA in Christensen's bedroom and possible blood in his bedroom and bathroom, the News Gazette said.
Christensen's lawyers said the presence of blood was found on his bathroom sink tap, bedroom wall and floor, and mattress. But that was not confirmed with additional testing.
The presence of blood was confirmed on a baseboard and section of carpet.
They think any unconfirmed results should be kept out of the trial.
Prosecutors disagree with that. They argued blood tests do not have to be conclusive to be included in trials. They can be used to say whether an important fact is more or less probable.
The trial is set to start in April.