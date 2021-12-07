(WAND) - Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, which U.S. prosecutors said illegally monopolized the life-saving drug Daraprim, must pay $40 million as part of a lawsuit agreement.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was part of the lawsuit, which was filed in 2020 against Vyera (last known as Turing Pharmaceuticals), parent company Phoenixus AG, and Kevin Mulleady and Martin Shkreli, who are former Vyera CEOs. Raoul, as part of a coalition of seven attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission, argued the defendants raised the price of Daraprim from $17.50 to $750 per pill overnight.
Until recently, Daraprim was the only medication with FDA approval to treat toxoplasmosis. According to the attorneys general in a press release, the parasitic disease can be serious and often life-threatening for people with compromised immune systems, including babes who are born to women infected with the disease and those with HIV.
Before involvement from the defendants, the attorney generals said Daraprim had been "cheap and accessible for decades." When Vyera bought it in August 2015, they said the company dramatically raised the price, altered distribution and took part in "other conduct to delay and impede generic competition" in order to maintain high prices. Prosecutors said the scheme involved restrictive distribution and supply agreements and data secrecy.
As part of the agreement, there is a strict injunction against Phoenixus, Vyra and Mulleady to avoid repetition of a similar scheme. Phoenixus and Vyera must pay $40 million, and Mulleady will face a seven-year pharmaceutical industry ban.
Leaders said Mulleady agreed to limit his ownership of shares in any pharmaceutical company to nominal amounts for 10 years.
Shkreli is facing a federal prison term for securities fraud. Prosecutors called him the architect of this scheme.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.