URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash passed out during his court hearing Friday and had proceedings rescheduled.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julie Rietz said 41-year-old Robert F. O'Malley, who is accused of causing the death of Carle doctor Dr. William Schuh as he was riding a bicycle on Oct. 11 along U.S. Route 150 west of Mahomet, was in court for an arraignment hearing Friday. In this hearing, he was arraigned on one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, which is a Class 1 felony.
As the judge began to rule on a request from the defense for O'Malley's $500,000 bond to be reduced, Rietz said O'Malley had the medical issue. Correctional staff attended to the suspect in court.
The judge ordered O'Malley's bond to continue and set the case to Monday, Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. for future bond proceedings.
In the push to change O'Malley's bond amount, Rietz said his attorney argued he has two children, is married and is working. Prosecutors then argued he has a criminal history, is on probation for felony theft, and has multiple speeding tickets in five counties and a 2002 Coles County DUI on his record.
Rietz said Illinois State Police are investigating cannabis and gun safes, which were found at the property where authorities found the 2014 Ford Mustang they said was involved in the crash that killed Schuh and injured a second bicyclist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.