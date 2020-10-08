URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former office manager of Illini Contractor Supply is accused of embezzling over $600,000 from the company.
Prosecutors said a grand jury has indicted 57-year-old Joan L. Chenoweth of Tolono on five counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing a false federal income tax return. Chenoweth allegedly embezzled the money in a five-year period, from May 2013 to February 2018.
According to a press release from the office of US. Attorney John C. Milhiser, the suspect had control of the company's financial records, its credit cards and its bank account. She allegedly wrote unauthorized vendor checks to herself or to cash payable from the company's bank account, wrote herself unauthorized payroll checks above her salary and used company credit cards to make payments to personal credit cards.
She was able to avoid getting caught by making false entries in the financial records of Illini Contractor Supply, prosecutors said, and by omitting true and correct entries.
The business lost a total of about $624,152.
Chenoweth is accused of filing false federal income tax returns in the 2014 to 2017 calendar years.
Champaign police and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division performed investigative work that led to the suspect's arrest. The government is represented by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller in prosecution.
The statutory penalty for each wire fraud charge if up to 20 years in prison. For the false tax return charges, the penalty is up to three years in prison for each count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.