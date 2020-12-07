SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A grand jury indicted two central Illinois men Monday for fraud in connection to emergency benefits available through the Small Business Administration, prosecutors said.
The first suspect charged is 25-year-old Springfield man Charles J. Jones, who is accused of applying for funds in June 2020 for a business called "Julst Like Jilla," which prosecutors said was not real. A press release said he made false representations on the loan application, including saying the business existed for over a year, that it had 11 employees and that it had gross revenues of $1.2 million. Jones is also accused of denying having a felony conviction within five years of completing the application.
The SBA had wired Jones $160,000 in loan proceeds.
The second suspect, 44-year-old Peter Garrido-Baez of Beardstown, received two SBA COVID-19 related loans for a business called "Garrido Apartments," per the release. One was for about $26,000 and the other included about $72,500.
After receiving the funds, prosecutors said the suspect moved $72,500 to a different local bank account and then had $79,500 wired to a Dominican Republic bank account. The suspect is accused of moving funds to another country for constructing and building apartment buildings.
The SBA loan agreement says funds must be used as working capital to help with economic injury caused by the pandemic. Relocating funds to outside of the disaster area is prohibited.
The maximum statutory penalty for fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits is up to 30 years in prison. The maximum punishment for mail fraud and money laundering is up to 20 years behind bars.
Jones faces charges of wire fraud, while Garrido-Baez is charged with seven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
