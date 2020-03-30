CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of firing gunshots into an apartment where a woman and her teenage son were living is behind bars.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz told The News-Gazette police responded right before midnight Saturday to Countrybrook Apartments, located in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue. They found bullet holes in windows and in the walls.
Prosecutors said the woman's 13-year-old son was asleep on a couch in the apartment at the time. The woman believed 27-year-old Urbana man Jerry Oneal was the person responsible because he had arrived at her apartment earlier in the day pounding on her door, but she wouldn't let him in.
Oneal is a former paramour of the woman, authorities said.
Rietz said police discovered Oneal at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the hallway of a different building of the Countrybrook complex. The suspect is accused of running before police tackled him and placed him under arrest.
Authorities said Oneal threw a .38 caliber gun and was found to possess two .38-caliber bullets, along with close to 48 grams of suspected Ecstasy.
The newspaper said Oneal is a suspect in a different weapons offense, which Rietz said happened on Feb. 22 in the same West Springfield Avenue area. She said Oneal ran from authorities at that time when they wanted to talk with him and was found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun on him.
Oneal is not allowed to have a gun, Rietz said, because of prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful restraint. Formal charges in the latest case are expected Monday.