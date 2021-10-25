SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelby County suspect is accused of spitting on an officer and injuring other law enforcement while they were arresting him for theft.
According to Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke, 21-year-old Dalton M. Maness entered into a truck with the intent to commit a theft on Oct. 24 in Shelbyville, and then possessed a separate, stolen GMC truck. He's accused of then spitting on a Shelbyville police officer and injuring that person, along with two Shelby County deputies, while authorities were arresting him.
Police found the stolen GMC after they said it was crashed into a residence on First Street in Shelbyville.
Maness is charged with unlawful possession of a converted vehicle (Class 2 felony), aggravated battery to a peace officer (Class 2 felony), burglary (Class 2 felony), and three charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer (Class 4 felony). His bail is set at $50,000 in Shelby County.
Maness will be back in court for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Shelbyville police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
