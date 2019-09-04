SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of trying to entice a minor for a sexual encounter online is officially facing charges.
A press release from the office of U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser said a federal grand jury indicted 60-year-old Thomas L. Bishop on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Prosecutors said Bishop began a conversation on a popular dating/chatting application with a covert profile of a law enforcement officer in which he believed he was speaking with a 15-year-old male teen.
There were then multiple sexually explicit conversations, prosecutors said, which led to Bishop asking the minor to send him sexually explicit photos. On Aug. 23, they said Bishop believed he was meeting the teen in Champaign so he could take the minor to his home for a sexual encounter. Authorities arrested him at that time.
In an Aug. 26 federal court appearance, a judge ordered Bishop remain detained with the U.S. Marshals Service. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Champaign Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit were involved in the investigation.
Bishop’s charge could mean 10 years to life in prison, as well as a fine as high as $250,000, authorities said.