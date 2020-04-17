SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Assumption man whose house was recently searched by the FBI was making threats of some sort of attack, prosecutors said.
Authorities said an online tip was sent to the FBI National Threat Operations Center about a person making threats online. Randall R. Burrus, 50, is accused of using the gaming chat platform Discord to make the threats.
A press release from the office of U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser said Burrus had the username "Martyrdom". Authorities connected that name to Burrus' IP address, phone number and email.
Subjects in the chat seemed to be making plans for an attack or shooting at a school, mosque or synagogue in the United States, Canada or New Zealand, prosecutors said.
A WAND-TV crew watched agents at Burrus' home, located in the 300 block of Sarah St. in Assumption, taking pictures of vehicles and going in and out of the house as the FBI served a search warrant on April 15. Burrus was arrested on the same day.
Prosecutors said the FBI found a .223 Ruger Mini 14 rifle, a Smith and Wesson .40 handgun and multiple boxes of ammunition during their search.
Burrus is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm due to previous convictions, which records show include felony and misdemeanor domestic battery and violation of orders of protection convictions in Shelby and Christian counties. If convicted of his latest charges, he could spend up to 10 years in prison.
In a Friday federal court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long in Urbana, Burrus was ordered to stay detained. He has been held in Macon County custody, according to inmate records.
A hearing in his case is set for Monday, April 20.