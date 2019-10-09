URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who authorities said transmitted and possessed child pornography is facing federal charges.
In Urbana's federal court Wednesday, authorities arraigned 28-year-old Mattoon man Tyler L. Foote on four charges of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Authorities said he used his computer to transmit sexually explicit pictures of minors four times between March 2017 and January 2019. When they arrested him on Aug. 16, 2019, investigators said he possessed child pornography.
Foote faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each transportation charge and a maximum of 10 years for the possession charge. Each charge carries a possible fine of as much as $250,000.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long ordered Foote stay in U.S. Marshals Service custody on Wednesday.
The Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated, along with Mattoon police.