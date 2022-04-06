CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a deadly Champaign stabbing will face murder charges when he makes a court appearance Thursday, prosecutors said.
Dominic Fortune, 23, is accused of attacking 49-year-old Nzengeli Mfwamba early Wednesday morning outside of the victim's home in the 1400 block of Peppermill Lane. Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Fortune hit the victim in the head with a hammer and stabbed him multiple times.
Rietz said Fortune was involved in a relationship with Mfwamba's daughter and the two had a child in common. She said the couple had a history of domestic violence and Fortune was the subject of an emergency order of protection obtained by the daughter, which required him to stay away from the residence.
Rietz said prosecutors will seek a natural life sentence "based on the exceptionally brutal and heinous nature of the murder."
According to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup, Mfwamba was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
According to police, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the scene following reports of a possible stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was unresponsive outside a private residence and was suffering from life-threatening wounds. Responders immediately rendered medical aid.
Police say Mfwamba was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to preliminary autopsy results in the coroner's report, Mfwamba died from blunt force trauma to the head and suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck in the attack.
After conducting a search of the area, officers located the offender not far from the residence.
Champaign police and the coroner's officer are involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
