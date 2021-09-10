SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Prosecutors have decided against filing any charges following an investigation into the death of Sangamon County inmate Jaimeson Cody.
In June, the Sangamon County coroner ruled the death of Cody as a homicide. He died from "restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication," per a coroner's report.
Officials had said there was no criminal intent by correctional officers. In a June 11 statement, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said the medical classification of the death as a "homicide" under standards recommended by the National Association of Medical Examiners "is not a legal determination that available evidence is sufficient to charge and prove the commission of a criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt."
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a correctional officer had noticed blood on the uniform of Cody, who was alone in a cell and under close observation, when this happened in April. Officers said they tried to check for injuries but Cody resisted. A stun gun was then used on his legs to subdue him, and he was unresponsive after he was handcuffed, per authorities.
Wright requested an independent review and recommendation from the Illinois State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor's Office to figure out if there was evidence to prove any criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt. Their response, returned on Sept. 7, said the following:
"Based upon a comprehensive and independent evaluation of the information provided - as well as (1) the information from ISP and an independent forensic pathologist, and (2) video enhanced by the FBI - we find that a decision to decline prosecution is consistent with the evidence."
Wright said the appellate prosecutor's findings are consistent with an initial review done by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office.
"The available evidence is insufficient to charge and prove the commission of any criminal offense beyond a reasonable doubt," Wright said in a press release. "Accordingly, no criminal charges will be filed at the time."
In mid-June, Cody's family called for Sheriff Campbell to resign, saying Cody was killed. Campbell declined to comment when WAND News reached out after the family made their statements.
See the PDF document attached to this story for the full report from appellate prosecutors.
