SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There will be no charges against a Grandview officer who fired his weapon on May 30.
Prosecutors said in a Wednesday press release that an investigation into the actions of Grandview officer Brent Sutton found "insufficient evidence" to file charges. According to them, the events that happened were not recordied on Sutton's body camera, but "relevant audio" came from his in-car camera.
The release said Sutton had joined Springfield police in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop at 11th and Washington streets. About 10-15 minutes before that time, a shots fired call came over the radio about someone shooting from a vehicle south of 11th and Washington.
Sutton first saw the vehicle at North Grand and 15th Street, activated his emergency lights and put his car in the path of the suspect vehicle, which went around him. He then put his car in front of the vehicle at Wolfe and Converse streets, per the release.
Prosecutors said Sutton drew his weapon and gave verbal commands. The driver put his hands up and faced forward. When Sutton was starting to put his weapon back in the holster, the release said the driver put the car in reverse, moved the steering wheel to the left and moved toward Sutton.
Sutton then fired a single round at the vehicle when it was between 2 and 4 feet away at about 3:19 a.m. The shot did not hit the suspect, who was identified as Robert S. Goin.
Investigators found a single shell casing at the scene and a bullet hole in the suspect car's windshield.
Illinois State Police investigated the situation before the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and made a decision.
"Illinois law provides that a police office is justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm only when he reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or others," the release said. "Under the totality of the circumstances reflected by the ISP investigation, there is insufficient evidence to prove that Office Sutton was not justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm. Accordingly, criminal charges against the officer will not be filed."
The entire press release is available in a PDF document attached to this story.