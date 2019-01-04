SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of possessing pounds of cocaine is behind bars in Sangamon County.
State police stopped 29-year-old Angel Soto on Dec. 29 along I-72 and near Springfield’s Veteran’s Parkway. A press release from Sangamon County State’s Attorney Daniel K. Wright says he had nearly 9 pounds of the drug.
Soto is from Highlands, Colo., and faces charges of controlled substance trafficking, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. The first two charges listed are both Class X felonies. If he’s found guilty, Soto could spend as long as 120 years in prison and pay fines as high as $1 million.
“My office is committed to working with law enforcement to get dangerous drugs off the streets, along with individuals involved in trafficking of illegal substances like cocaine,” Wright said.
Soto’s bond in Sangamon County is set at $1.5 million.