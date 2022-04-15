SANGAMON COUNTY (WAND) - A Sangamon County correctional officer is accused of involving an inmate in a sexual act.
The officer, identified by Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright as Andrew Beckman, 37, is charged with official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct. The charges are concurrent Class 3 felony charges, and they are eligible for sentences from probation up to five years in prison.
Wright said Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell will seek decertification of the defendant by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Bond for Beckman was set at $50,000. He was released Friday afternoon after posting bond. He initially turned himself in to authorities.
Beckman will appear in court at 11 a.m. on May 19.
Campbell announced Friday morning there were two Sangamon County correctional officers under investigation for misconduct allegations. Beckman was fired and the other officer was placed on administrative leave.
Campbell did not specify which officer received which punishment. Details about the second officer are limited at this time.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
