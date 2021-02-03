KENOSHA, Wisc. (WAND) - Prosecutors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case have filed to request an arrest warrant and bond increase for the suspect.
NBC News reports Rittenhouse, 18, is accused by the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office of violating his bond conditions by not notifying the court about a changed address. A court filing said a notice for a hearing was returned to the sender with no forwarding address.
Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards filed a response to this motion. The response said the suspect was moved to an undisclosed safe house by has past defense attorney, John Pierce, when Rittenhouse received death threats.
"While completing paperwork related to Kyle’s release, Attorney Pierce was directly informed by a high-ranking member of the Kenosha Police Department not to provide the address of the Rittenhouse Safe House because of the numerous threats made against Kyle and his family," the response said.
Prosecutors have said Rittenhouse has kept a careless attitude and does not have much incentive to follow bond conditions since he did not post bond himself. In November, donations made to his defense fund, which mostly came from right-wing activists and conservative celebrities, allowed for his release from the Kenosha County Jail.
"After all, it is extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely."
The motion wants the court to issue an arrest warrant for Rittenhouse and raise his bond by $200,000. It also seeks to require Rittenhouse to immediately update his address.
The defense team for Rittenhouse said they talked with an assistant district attorney in November about providing a new address if prosecutors would agree to a sealed filing, but the Kenosha district attorney's office said no.
Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber during an Aug. 25 Wisconsin protest. The suspect, who is from Illinois, traveled to Wisconsin to guard a car dealership during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is also accused of shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, a man who had a handgun.
Rittenhouse had his bond conditions changed in January after he was spotted at a Mount Pleasant, Wisc., bar with his mother on Jan. 5. At that time, prosecutors said he was seen drinking while a group of men serenaded him as they sang the Proud Boys anthem.
Wisconsin law allows people under 21 to drink if they have a parent with them.
New bond conditions prevent Rittenhouse from drinking or having firearms. They added added he “shall not knowingly have conduct with any person or group of persons known to harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender."
Rittenhouse faces charges of reckless and intentional homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to charges and argued he fired a weapon in self-defense.
