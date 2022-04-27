CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. (WAND) - A teen accused of violently attacking and killing a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl is in custody.
The body of Iliana "Lily" Peters was found Monday after she disappeared on Sunday, Chippewa Falls police said. A court prosecutor said the victim suffered a violent death and the suspect made statements saying essentially the same thing to investigators.
The prosecutor said the suspect hit the victim in the stomach with a punch and knocked her to the ground. He's accused of then hitting her with a stick and strangling her to the point of death before she was sexually assaulted.
"Given the statements the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there is a need to protect the community," the prosecutor said.
According to NBC News, the 14-year-old boy in custody is held on cash bond set at $1 million. His legal team had asked for bond at $100,000.
The victim was reported missing after she did not come back from her aunt's house, per police. Her bike we discovered a few blocks away from that house. Her body was found in a wooded area.
Authorities said the help of 200 tips from the public were "critical to solving this case."
Should the suspect post bond, he can't have weapons and must stay away from other juveniles who are not siblings.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
