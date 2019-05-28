SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A woman accused of lying about her employment and financial status to receive housing benefits was indicted Tuesday.
Investigators say Springfield woman Jill Dixon-Taylor knowingly misrepresented her information to get those benefits from the Springfield Housing Authority for nearly nine years. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright says she had the benefits from December 2008 to March 2017.
Dixon-Taylor is charged with state benefits fraud – a Class 3 felony count.
“State benefits fraud not only harms the taxpayers, but also those who genuinely need the assistance to meet basic needs and play by the rules throughout the process,” Wright said. “Those who commit fraud to obtain state benefits will be held accountable.”
A press release says Dixon-Taylor faces between two and five years in prison if she is found guilty.