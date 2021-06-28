CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - We hear all the about wearing sunblock to protect your skin from the harmful rays...but what do we do to protect eyes?
A Carle Foundation Ophthalmologist says eyes can get similar diseases to that of skin, making it crucial to protect as well. Dr. Saba Alniemi is a Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Carle and she says, protecting your eyes can be simple.
"When you look at sun protection, you want UVA and UVB protection and that applies to sunglasses as well. Thats the main stay of ocular protections, its' important for kids, adults, babies, anybody. Additionally, wearing a wide rim hat is really useful as well, gets the shadows and provides additional protection."
It's important to protect them year-round, not just summer.
