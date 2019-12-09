CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The holiday shopping is in full swing and more people are ordering their gifts online, according to a study.
Secuity.org found nearly 8 in 10 U.S. adults are regular online shoppers, and those numbers are expected to climb. With more people shopping online the packages outside doorsteps will increase. The Clinton Police Department wants to remind people of ways they can be sure Grinches will not be stealing their Christmas.
Chief Ben Lowers said the first step to ensure packages end up in the right hands is starting with smart online shopping.
"Order from known sources," he explained. "You always have to cautious when you are ordering online, so be sure you are ordering from known sources."
Chief Lowers said porch thieves are not new, but they are becoming more common, because of the amount of online purchases people are making.
"Deliveries sitting on porches becomes appealing to a would be thief."
Chief Lowers said there are steps people to take to prevent packages from being stolen. Amazon has a key drop systems, where a person can remotely unlock their home or car from a different location for the delivery to be placed inside. He also explained homeowners can create a drop box. However, Chief Lowers suggests homeowners make their house a deterrent from thieves.
"Make it look like somebody is home," he explained. "Keep vehicles in the driveway, lights on things that nature. For this time of year we have short days you know it gets darker maybe leaving lights on to keep that porch area and stuff well lit."
While security cameras are great to capture video of the culprit, Chief Lowers said the goal is to prevent.
"We really want to be on the forefront of that, so those are going to be a reactive type thing if you have a theft occurred that (security camera) is going to assist in the investigation to try and locate or identify the person who committed the theft, but we would rather be ahead of that and try to prevent the theft from the beginning."
Chief Lowers suggests online shoppers track their packages, and if they are not going to be home, have the package delivered to work or a trusted neighbor.
Finally, if a package is stolen Chief Lowers said to call local law enforcement and the company you ordered from right away. He explained when people report the theft, the department will track the area and look for trends to catch the suspect or future suspects.