CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Peaceful protesters gathered in Champaign Saturday afternoon with signs and their loudest voices.
It was one of the many protests around the nation in wake of the recent death of George Floyd.
The protest aimed to fight police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S.
Protesters peacefully gathered near E. Washington St. street holding up signs reading, "Black Live Matter, no ifs or buts", "I can't breathe" and "His name was George Floyd".
Protesters will meet again at 3 p.m. Monday outside the Champaign County Courthouse.
