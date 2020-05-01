SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of protesters gathered at the capitol, calling on the governor to re-open the state.
Protester, Tim Hugo, says many of his friends have been affected by the stay-at-home order.
"Open up the state of Illinois," Hugo says. "We have more than served our 21 days of quarantine. Enough is enough. If you're sick, stay home."
Restaurant owner, Sandy Hoos, says her business is barley surviving.
"My labor is down to a skeleton crew," Hoos says. "I' m throwing food out, because you can only make so much and predict who's going to buy. People can only buy so much takeout."
Even State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R)- Decatur, was there to show his support.
"We need to get Illinois up and running. We're ready. We'll do it in a respectful and safe way. We don't want to endanger people, yet we have to get our economy open," Caulkins says. "I've been advocating for a regional approach to getting Illinois open. County by county is probably the easier way to do that."
During this time, Hugo says it is important for people to rally together, to let their voices be heard.
"People are hurting," Hugo says. "It's hurting our livelihood. People are losing their homes. They are about ready to lose their cars."
People like Ronald Hamm, argue, the state re-opening won't just cause people to lose their homes or their cars, but their life.
"There has to be someone representing the other side," Hamm says. "This is a virus. We figured this out 150 years ago. We're up to 2,000 deaths a day, and it's only going to get worse."
Among the thousands who were rallying at the capitol asking the state to re-open, a few counter protesters showed up to voice their concerns.
"I don't want these people to get sick," Hamm says. "That's all there is to it. I don't want these people, or other people whom I care about, to get sick."
For David Amerson, he says he wants to see change but thinks re-opening the state right now is too drastic.
"I don't think anyone should go die, so someone can go have Baskin Robins with their family," Amerson says. "I think everyone should be very angry at how this is handled. Working class people, tenants of the poor, need help. I think telling them to stay home and not work is dangerous without those things. That being said, to reopen Illinois without those things is a death sentence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.