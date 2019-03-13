SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - People from all over the state dressed in camouflage to speak out on the steps of the capitol.
Protestors from the group "Camo at the Capitol" raised their voices on a variety of different topics, including gun laws, abortion and taxes.
Organizer Collin Cliburn says there are a lot of upset citizens that want to be heard.
"It's important for conservatives to come out here and voice their own opinions," Cliburn said. "We're not going to get that in the state unless we protest."
This isn't the first time Cliburn has had a message for lawmakers.
"I've been here at the capitol probably two or three times," Cliburn said.
Other protesters like Whitman Duncan rallied to stand up for rights he believes are being taken away.
"Illinois seems to think they've given me a privilege, and it's not a privilege," Duncan said. "I was born with a right to defend myself."
According to Duncan, he took the day off and drove over two hours to attend the protest.
"I'd like to educate people and if nothing else, plead with them to read their Constitution and their Illinois Constitution," Duncan said.
Cliburn says protesters will be back at the capitol at the end of the month for Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day.