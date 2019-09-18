(WAND) – A new PSA by Sandy Hook Promise hopes to spread awareness about knowing the signs before a school shooting happens.
In the new PSA released Wednesday the video shows students showing off their new school gear as a school shooting erupts. The new school supplies are then used to take action against the shooting going on around them.
"These new sneakers are just what I needed for the new year," a student running from a shooter says.
"These new socks? They can be a real lifesaver," another student says as she uses them for a tourniquet on a classmate wounded by a bullet.
*WARNING THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT RELATED TO SCHOOL SHOOTINGS. IT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.
At the end of the PSA you see girl crying in the bathroom as she texts her mom.
The PSA is part of Sandy Hook Promise’s “Know the Signs” campaign. It is a campaign to educate students, teachers and parents to see the signs of a potential school shooter and intervening before it’s too late.
For more information on knowing the signs, click here.