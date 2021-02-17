Decatur – Veterans suffering from PTSD will be able to get treatment at a new facility planned for Decatur on the Crossing Healthcare campus. Construction of the clinic will be financed with a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
While focusing on veterans the PTSD clinic will also help treat first responders suffering from PTSD related issues.
“It really allows Crossing to expand what they can offer as services to our veterans and all of our first responders. Law enforcement, fire, EMS, everyone,” Howard Buffett told WAND News. “Everybody that is involved in any kind of situation where they’re responding to auto accidents, anything that involves death, really traumatic incidences, they all have to deal with that in some way. Some people deal with it very differently than others and some people handle it better than others. But that’s not a right or wrong thing. That’s just something as an individual, if you need help with it, you should be able to get help.”
Wednesday evening the Decatur City Council will consider donating a tract of land to Crossing that will be added to the Crossing campus for the facility according to Tanya Andricks Crossing Healthcare CEO. The building will be 10,400 square feet. Construction will be completed in late 2021 or early 2022.
The land being donated is located at 328 Wabash Avenue in Decatur.
