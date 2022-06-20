SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)–The public comment period is now open for Springfield residents to review and provide feedback to the 2022-2023 HUD Annual Action Plan.
Residents may submit their comments through the website, via email to Info.OPED@springfield.il.us; or through U.S. mail to the Office of Planning & Economic Development, 800 E. Monroe, 1st Floor, Springfield, IL 62701.
To review the plan, visit the City of Springfield website.
The City will also hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The hearing will also be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 18, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and streamed on the City’s website.
The City of Springfield is required to create and submit an Annual Action Plan to HUD, in order to qualify for the annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) entitlement grant.
The plan will detail the community's development goals for the City to prioritize over the next year.
These meetings will allow the residents of Springfield to ask any questions or voice any concerns they may have and inform themselves of upcoming City projects.
The deadline to submit comments is June 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
