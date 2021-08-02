DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police want public assistance in solving the July homicide of Shomari Page.
At about 1:45 a.m. on July 11, Decatur police responded to West Main Street and North Edward Street for a report of a shooting. They found a red Dodge Challenger stopped in the intersection with Page in the vehicle.
Page was driving the vehicle near this intersection when he was hit by gunfire while sitting in the vehicle. The Macon County deputy coroner pronounced Page dead at the scene around 4:09 a.m.
Decatur police want any nearby business or residence with camera footage to contact authorities. Detective Kaylor can be reached directly by calling (217)542-3414. If a person has any other information regarding this case, they can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide case.
This case is the DPD Crime of the Week for Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.