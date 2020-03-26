STREATOR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities continue asking for help in the investigation of a 7-year-old child's murder from 2003.
Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing on March 26, 2003 to Streator police. A day later, authorities discovered his body south of Streator in the Vermilion River.
Thursday marks the 17-year anniversary of Mesarchik's disappearance. Illinois State Police have issued a press release asking for the public's continued help in the case.
The case remains a priority of the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation. ISP is working with the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and state's attorney's offices from LaSalle and Livingston counties as leads are followed. To date, investigators have opened and investigated about 2,000 leads, many of which led to additional follow-up assignments in and out of Illinois.
Investigators said they've collected about 500 pieces of evidence.
“This case has touched the lives of many of us, past and present. The Illinois State Police and our law enforcement partners are committed to solving this heinous crime, for Dalton, his family, his friends and his community,” said ISP DCI Zone 5 Commander Captain Jason Henderson. “We ask those with information, even if you think it is unimportant or it has previously been reported, to contact the Illinois State Police."
ISP officials said they are not releasing any additional information Thursday. A reward of $50,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of a person or persons responsible for the murder.
People are asked to contact their local police department of ISP DCI at (815)844-1500 (ext. 2321 - tip line) or (217)278-5004 (tip line) if they have information. Authorities can be reached via email at isp.zone05.media@illinois.gov, via Facebook or via Twitter.
Individuals can also mail information to state police at the following address:
Illinois State Police
Division of Criminal Investigations
ATTN: Mesarchik Case Agent
800 South Old Airport Road
Pontiac, IL 61764