MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a string of recent Mahomet car burglaries.
According to Champaign County Crime Stoppers, police learned about the crimes on April 3. The burglaries happened on the night of April 2 in the 300 block of Prairie View Road, the 700 block of Gavin Road, the 2000 block of Macon Street and the 2000 block of Prairie Grass Lane. Each of these places are either inside of or adjacent to Mahomet's Prairie Crossing subdivision.
No suspect information was available in a press release made public on April 13.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (217)373-TIPS, by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Authorities are offering cash rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.