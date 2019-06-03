LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - People are invited to help break a World Record in Springfield.
On September 21, the Logan County Tourism Bureau is trying to break the record for the largest gather inf people dressed as Abe Lincoln.
The gathering will be at the Logan County Courthouse.
Registration for the event will take place at the Lincoln Art Institute across the street from the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event starts at 3 p.m.
Participants have to provide their own attire.
The following attire has to be worn to count in the attempt:
- Stovepipe top hat
- Ear to ear beard without mustache
- Long black suit coat
- White collared shirt
- Black waistcoat (vest)
- Black bow tie
Children 3 years old and younger and animals do not count in the attempt.