(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather.
Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home.
Listed below are just a few of the offices closing on Thursday and Friday:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:
- Champaign Public Library and Douglass Branch Library closed Thursday and Friday.
- City of Champaign Administrative Offices closed Thursday-Monday
- City of Urbana Business Offices closed Thursday.
- Urbana Park District Facilities, Programs, and Classes closed Thursday and Friday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY:
- Douglas County Health Department closed Thursday at noon and all Friday.
MACON COUNTY:
- All Macon County buildings closed Thursday and Friday. Includes Macon County Courthouse, Macon County Office Building, Macon County Health Department and the Macon County Animal Shelter.
VERMILION COUNTY:
- The Danville Public Library closed Thursday-Monday.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.