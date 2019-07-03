ILLINOIS (WAND) – Troopers are reminding people to avoid driving under the influence this 4th of July weekend.
Driving under the influence is the top cause of deadly crashes during Independence Day celebrations, Illinois State Police say. In their own words, they are asking drivers to take the following safety steps:
- Designate a sober driver or arrange for alternate transportation before the celebration begins.
- If you are impaired, utilize a cab service, rideshare service, take public transportation, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
- If you see what appears to be an impaired driver on the road, call 911.
- If you are aware someone is about to operate a motor vehicle while impaired, take their keys and help make arrangements to get them to their destination safely.
“The 4th of July is our time to celebrate the freedoms given to us by this great nation,” said Commander J.W. Price. “It is everyone’s responsibility to celebrate responsibly by not getting behind the wheel of a vehicle or boat impaired. Please slow down, put the phone down and drive safely to your destination.”
Troopers say they’ll be focused on enforcing DUI violations, along with speeding, seat belt and distracted driving violations – three other main causes of personal injury and fatal crashes.
Drivers are also reminded to follow Scott's Law by moving over and slowing down if they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with lights on.