SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After a recent increase in vehicle burglaries, Springfield police are reminding the public to lock their cars.
People are asked to never leave their key fob inside of their vehicle and take valuable items with them. Valuables can also be locked out of sight in the trunk.
"With the holiday shopping season approaching, burglars will be targeting store parking lots," a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department said. "Taking the above steps can keep your purchases safe while going from store to store."
Firearms and other valuables were stolen in the recent burglaries, police said.
Anyone with information about a crime should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)788-8427 or submit a tip online. Tips resulting in an arrest can lead to a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,500.
