PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “public safety alert” for people living in the area of the Woodland Lakes subdivision in Petersburg.
In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office is telling people in the area to stay in their homes as officers respond to an armed subject. The department says the situation is “contained” but many people will not be able to access their homes.
The public is asked to stay away from the area.
WAND News has a crew in route to the area and will update this story as new information is provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.